ALTON - Community members are coming together to end gun violence following several deadly shootings over the past few months.

East Elementary School teacher Candice Wallace is leading the charge. Wallace has lost two young relatives to gun violence, most recently in a May 2nd shooting in Alton that claimed the life of her 15-year-old nephew.

“I just want this community to be a safer place for all of its residents. We all deserve that,” Wallace said.

Following her nephew’s death, Wallace created a Facebook group called “Alton’s Be the Change.” More than 70 people have joined the group with the intention of improving the community.

The “Be the Change” group is currently focused on gun violence. There were at least three deadly shootings throughout May in Alton. They have organized several events for June, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The group’s first “Stop the Violence” event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at C & K Banquet and Party Center. Alton Mayor David Goins and other community leaders will speak.

Wallace outlined other main goals for the “Be the Change” group. She said there are a lot of great ideas in our community, but many people are unaware of these activities and events. She hopes the Facebook page will help “bridge the gap” and serve as a platform to raise awareness. Additionally, she wants to create more opportunities for young people to engage in these conversations.

“A lot of the time, kids don’t have a voice. They have so many great ideas, but no one is listening to them,” Wallace said. “I don’t think they’ve been able to voice what they need or what they want and, most importantly, what the problems are.”

To encourage more youth participation, “Be the Change” will also sponsor a “Community Conversations” event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton. The group encourages adult attendees to bring at-risk kids so they can attend a meeting exclusively for young adults. Wallace hopes the event will connect Alton’s youth and give community leaders a better understanding of their concerns.

“It’s time for us to come together as a community. Let’s try to find out what the issues are, what the problems are, and then create solutions in order to make this community a better place,” Wallace said.

Looking forward, Wallace eventually wants “Be the Change” to connect with local law enforcement for a “Community Conversations” event. She hopes this will strengthen the relationship between Alton officers and citizens.

Wallace notes that her work is for her nephews, Markeith Arties and DeAndre Brewster, who both lost their lives to gun violence. While Wallace has always been concerned about violence in the community, Arties’s death last month has renewed Wallace’s need to make a change.

“My new ‘why’ is my nephew. He is my ‘why’ because he won’t get the opportunities to participate and experience life’s joys,” Wallace said. “My sister should not have to endure this. She’s enduring heartbreak, and I don’t want any other mother, especially in my community, to have to endure this. All children…deserve the opportunity to live, to grow, and to pursue a promising future.”

Visit the “Alton’s Be the Change” on Facebook to learn more about upcoming events.

