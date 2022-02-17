EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials recognized an Alton woman Wednesday night as a “Living Legend” for her contributions in the community.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler and County Board member Michael “Doc” Holiday of Alton presented Maxine Jackson Caldwell with the 8th annual Madison County Living Legends Community Service Award at the County Board meeting. The county presents the award during Black History Month to a resident who makes extraordinary contributions in the community.

Prenzler said it’s an honor to present Caldwell with such and accolade.

“Maxine is very deserving of this award,” Prenzler said. “She’s a small business owner who’s worked for decades to put children first. You don’t find many people who stay in the child care business as long as she’s been in it.”

Caldwell is the owner/operator of Maxine’s Daycare Inc. in Alton. She holds a daycare license and meets regulatory standards and educational requirements to provide both day and night care for infant, preschool and school age, including before and after school care.

Caldwell opened her first daycare out of her home 32 years ago before transitioning into a larger facility in 2000. In 2013, she added evening childcare at the request of numerous parents.

“She’s made our county a better county when it comes to dealing with our youth,” Holliday said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Caldwell gives praise to God for the “fruits of labor” she’s received.

“I do appreciate this award,” Caldwell said. “The line of work that I do is teaching, from the youngest of infancy to 12 years old and it then it goes beyond that to parents. They have to be taught also.’’

Caldwell said her motto is “train up a child the way you should go and when he’s is old he will not depart from it.”

“May the work that I do speak for me,” she said.

Besides being an entrepreneur, Caldwell belongs to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as a Sunday school teacher, usher and deaconess. She also serves as an executive board member of the Alton Branch NAACP, member of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., worthy matron of the Eastern Star Bright Hope Chapter No. 85, Alton Zoning Board of Appeals member and Madison County Regional Office of Education Board trustee.

Prenzler said Caldwell is not someone who “talks the talk, but walks the walk.”

“She runs a business that’s both stressful and rewarding,” he said. “She takes care of our most precious treasure.”

More like this: