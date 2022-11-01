ALTON - One of the highlights each year for Vicky Schlueter is having her grandkids at the Alton Halloween Parade. She was not disappointed Monday night and said she loved the parade as much as ever.

The Alton woman, who is also a photography enthusiast, captured some of her favorite moments with her camera in some of the photos displayed here.

Other than her grandchildren's thrill of the parade, her other favorite moment was the Alton Middle School Band's performance of "Thriller."

"I thought the Alton Middle School band did a good job with 'Thriller,'" she said.

Vicky said she was also overjoyed to see a return to normalcy with the parade after the battle in recent years with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Things seemed back to normal Monday night," she said.

Vicky also pointed out that the Halloween Parade means so much to the city of Alton.

"I enjoy the parade a lot," she said. "I have gone several years in a row. I really enjoy how all the local businesses and adults and children alike along the street seem to enjoy it.

"Each year, it seems the Alton Halloween Parade brings the whole community together."

More like this: