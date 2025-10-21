ELSAH – A woman from Alton faces her latest set of felony charges in Jersey County after allegedly trespassing at an Elsah home and battering an elderly victim.

Venus V. Arrietta, 46, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 15, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and criminal trespass to residence (a Class 4 felony).

Arrietta allegedly knowingly entered a residence in Elsah without legal authority which she knew was occupied on Sept. 17, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the same day, she reportedly battered a victim who was 60 years of age or older at the time of the offense by grabbing the victim’s arm and twisting it, causing the victim to lose her balance and hit her shoulder on a nearby door.

Jersey County Court records show Arrietta had previously been charged in 2023 with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a revoked/suspended license. The weapon possession charge was later dismissed in that case after she pleaded guilty to the suspended license charge.

Arrietta was ordered released from custody pending trial in her latest Jersey County felony case.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: