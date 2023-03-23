ALTON - A 48-year-old Alton woman was taken into custody in a theft case on Wednesday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported the following: "At 9:31 a.m. on 03/22/23, the Alton Police Department was contacted regarding a theft from person incident that had just occurred in the 1800 block of E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Brandi Vaughn, 48 years of age, of Alton, had just stolen a woman’s purse from the backseat of the victim’s vehicle. As Vaughn attempted to flee with the purse, she was struck by the victim’s vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Despite being struck by the vehicle, Vaughn continued to flee on foot. She was subsequently located by officers while hiding in a closet inside an apartment of a nearby apartment complex. She was taken into custody and transported to the Alton Police Department. Vaughn was in possession of the victim’s property at the time of her arrest."

Chief Ford continued and said: "Vaughn later complained of pain from being struck by the vehicle as she attempted to flee. She was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. After being treated and discharged from the hospital, she attempted to escape from custody but was not successful. She was returned to the Alton Police Department Jail, where she remains in custody."

Ford said facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today. As such, they authorized charges of Theft from a Person and Escape. Bond was set at $50,000.

More like this: