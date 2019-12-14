SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Alton won a thriller at home Friday night. The Redbirds beat the defending state champions East St. Louis 61-53 in double overtime.

Alton’s Moory Woods led the way with 19 points, while teammate Dante Herrin had 17 points.

“My guys could have backed out we were down 12, they could of just quit but our guys showed grit. We talked about how we just need to relax, I thought the first half we shot too many 3s we were 1-9. We talked about getting to the rim and not settling for the three-pointers.” Dana Morgan said.

Alton led the Flyers 12-8 after first quarter. The Flyers then went ahead at halftime 21-16. East St Louis came out after halftime and pulled away from Alton 39-29 after three quarters.

Alton would not quit though they started chipping away from the score, Andrew Jones scored a big three to get his team and the fans going. Dante Herrin scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. East St. Louis had the last shot of the fourth quarter and missed to send it into OT with a score of 49-49.

In the first OT East St Louis won the tip and passed the ball around till about 3 seconds left and they went for a shot to win but missed it to send it to the second OT. In the second OT, it was all Alton they put the pressure on East St Louis to take the lead and win 61-53.

East St Louis was led by Macaleab Rich with 15 points.

