ALTON - The Alton High School wrestling team won 10 of the 14 matches on the program, two of them by fall and two others by technical superiority, as the Redbirds defeated Belleville East 55-23 in a Southwestern Conference meet Wednesday night at the Redbirds Nest.

Alton fell behind early on a pair of pins, the first happening at 106 pounds when Caleb Christner was pinned by Warren Zeisset at 1:55, and then at 113 pounds, when Javion Freeman was pinned by David Bobzin at 5:57, giving the Lancers a 12-0 lead. The Redbirds got their first points of the night at 120 pounds, as Deontae Forest won by technical superiority over Jordan Jones 16-0, and Bryant Minton won by forfeit at 126 pounds to cut the East lead to 12-11.

Alton took the lead at 132 pounds, when Antonia Phillips won by fall over Atwan Taylor at 3:15 to make the team score 17-12, then extended the advantage in the 138-pound match when Maurice Lee nipped Cole Dozier 5-4 to make the team score 20-12. The Lancers cut the lead to 20-18 at 145 pounds Adam Thebeau pinned Jordan Icke at 3:20, but at 152 pounds, the Lancers' Dom Thebeau took a 16-0 technical superiority win over Aaron Spangler to cut Alton's lead to 26-23

Lawson Bruce won by forfeit at 160 pounds, at 170 pounds, Damien Jones took Alton's second technical superiority decision of the night, a 16-1 win over Jeff Reba to make the score 31-23. The Redbirds then went on to win the final four bouts of the night, starting at 182 pounds, when Michael Bridgeman was awarded a forfeit win, then at 195, Joab Tobin scored a pinfall at 1:07 to make the score 43-23. The Redbirds were awarded a forfeit at 220 pounds, and in the final bout of the evening at 285 pounds, Kyle Hughes won by fall at 1:55 to make the final 55-23.

The Redbirds will host Roxana in a dual meet Thursday night, with the first bout starting at 6 p.m., then will compete in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial Tournament this weekend.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

