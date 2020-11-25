ALTON - On Saturday the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps spent around four hours searching the Mississippi River for Edward J. Mahoney, 27, of Bethalto.

The Alton Police Department found Mahoney’s car on the Clark Bridge abandoned on November 10th. Bethalto Police Department received information during the investigation that led Alton officers to the Clark Bridge.

Several searches were done by Team Watters which has sonar prior to Saturday's search without any luck.

AVEC started searching by boat on Saturday from the bridge down to the Alton Dam and back several times. They also searched about a half-mile of the riverbank on foot.

Saturday’s search came up with no new leads in Mahoney’s missing case.

