ALTON - The Alton Redbirds will host the Alton Volleyball Invitational this weekend with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon as Jersey faces off with Alton, and Civic Memorial takes on Granite.

Fort Zumwalt North and Jersey will play at 5:30 p.m. tonight along with Granite vs. Triad.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 6:30 p.m. Alton will play Fort Zumwalt North as Triad and Civic Memorial play each other.

The action continues into Saturday with Alton and Triad starting of the first match at 9 a.m. Play will continue every hour Saturday with the final match ups at 1 p.m. between Alton and Civic Memorial, and Granite and Fort Zumwalt North.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Calhoun, Belleville East, Triad Advance In Softball Playoffs
May 28, 2025
Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: O'Fallon Moves Ahead To State Soccer Tourney, Panthers Boys Volleyball Team Wins Again
Jun 4, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - May 19, 2025
May 20, 2025
Harris Claims 1600-Meter Title In Blazing 4:22.91 At Granite, Alton, Belleville West, Highland and Jersey Also Compete
Apr 21, 2025
Jersey Panthers Defeat Jacksonville 7-0 to Reach Regional Final, Pitcher Weirich Fans 18
May 29, 2025

 