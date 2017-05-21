ALTON - Under the new leadership of Tom Wilson, the Alton VFW Post #1308 is trying to reach out to younger generations as well as the community at large.

On Saturday, May 20, the VFW hosted a vendor bazaar, during which as many as 20 vendors from across the area were able to sell their wares. Some, such as homemade taffy were edible and delicious, and others, such as Avon involved jewelry and decoration. Volunteer Pat Brown said no two vendors were alike during that event.

If Brown has anything to say on the matter, Saturday's event will be the first of many.

“We’re trying to have another one of these in the fall, and we’re trying to have 75 vendors next time,” she said. “We’ll be calling all these guys next time.”

Following the event, which helped raise money for improvements for younger veterans inside the post, there was a performance by the Pat Holt Singers USO Show, featuring songs from the era of World War II to present day.

Wilson said the show was a relaxing experience for veterans as well as everyone else.