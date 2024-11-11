ALTON — Alton VFW Post 1308 held its annual Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, honoring those who have served in the military and reflecting on their sacrifices. The ceremony featured a moving proclamation from the City of Alton Mayor David Goins, a keynote address, and the distribution of wreaths to commemorate the occasion.

Dave Stout, a long-time leader within the VFW, expressed his appreciation for the ceremony and its significance for veterans.

“I love the ceremony every year and what it means for veterans,” Stout said. He shared a brief history of the VFW.

Ryan Higginbotham was the event's keynote speaker. Higginbotham was a gunner in Iraq in 2004 and also served in Afghanistan. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Higginbotham's program included a keynote address focused on veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Stout noted the importance of honoring those who have served, stating, “I consider it an honor to serve my country and still represent the veterans on a daily basis.” He highlighted the ongoing commitment of veterans, emphasizing that they continue to serve their communities even after their military service ends.

The ceremony concluded with closing statements and a rendition of "Taps" to honor those who have passed. Stout thanked attendees for their efforts in keeping the post active and expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans. “I would not be where I am without them,” he said, acknowledging the dedication of service members who have spent years in service.

Stout mentioned it is wonderful to be able to brag about a bunch of troops, underscoring the values of service before self and mission first instilled in military personnel.

