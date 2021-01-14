Alton Urgent Care Off To Strong Start At New Washington Avenue Location
ALTON - Alton Urgent Care at 1417 Washington Ave., opened in December 2020 and it is already going strong seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Alton Urgent Care stresses no appointment necessary and walk-ins always welcome, different than many other health facilities. The strong message Alton Urgent Care tries to convey that is it has a complete team of “Physicians Who Care.”
The new business Alton Urgent Care is part of the Doctor’s Urgent Care Group. Doctor’s Urgent Care Group started with one doctor’s vision to provide care to patients on an immediate-basis and after hours. The business started with one location locally and over the course of time has expanded to 20 locations nationwide.
Ginny Young, a nurse practitioner, is one of the medical providers at Alton Urgent Care. She said the providers who work in Alton are excited to open up and provide their resources for patients.
"We want our patients to feel comfortable for anything here, small or large, and we will try to provide the highest quality of medical care for them," Young said. "Patients have said this gives them more resources available and is making a major difference. Sometimes it is hard to get into a primary provider and we help provide a variety of options from as simple as a sore throat, UTIs, a finger that is cut, etc. This provides added medical options for the community.”
Lyons said they have heard Alton Urge Care's weekday hours and weekend availability are very helpful to patients.
“The patients seem absolutely happy we are here because we provide such a wide variety of resources," she said. "They can come in without an appointment at any time and there is normally no wait time. We try to get patients in at 15-minute time frames for the most part unless it is a complicated visit.”
The Doctor's Urgent Care Group has 10 Boards Of Director Physicians and more than 60 Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners, and a staff of more than 150 nationwide.
The Doctor’s Urgent Care Group said: “We at Doctor's Urgent Care group are proud to offer the latest medical equipment to diagnose and treat all patients. Our mission is to provide the best patient care with low wait times and caring and supportive staff. We are open seven days a week with extended hours. We accept most healthcare plans, Medicare, Medicaid, and telemedicine visits are also offered. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Not only will our doctors treat your existing conditions, but we also work to prevent future pain and illness from occurring. We strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals, and heal your body to live your best life possible.
“With years of experience, our medical team will assess you and create a custom recovery plan that's right for you. We understand the importance of educating you on the most effective ways to take care of your body so that you can heal quickly.”
SERVICES OFFERED
- Walk-in anytime
- No appointment needed
- All insurances accepted
- Adult and pediatric care
- On-site sutures & I/D
- On-site testing for strep, flu, mono
- Fast and convenient service
- Professional and friendly staff
- Cash visit if no insurance
- Open 7 Days a Week 365 days/year
- Self-pay visit options
- Adult Care
- Pediatric Care
- Illnesses and Injuries
- Laceration Repairs
- Bone Fracture Treatment Splinting
- X-Rays (Full Body)
- Work-Related Injuries
- Workman's Compensation
- Occupational Health
- School Physicals
- Sports Physicals
- Job physicals
TESTS PERFORMED ON-SITE
- STD Testing
- Blood Testing
- Glucose Test
- COVID Test
- COVID Antibody Test
- EKG Test
- Flu Test
- Strep Test
- Mono Test
- Drug Test
- Pregnancy Test
- Urine Test
For the Alton Urgent Care Website Visit:
For more information about Alton Urgent Care, contact (618) 260-0320.
