ALTON - The under-15 Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball team won the District 22 championship over Highland 5-0 after two innings after Highland decided to forfeit the game after a long lightning delay on Wednesday evening at Glik Park in Highland.

The title win advances the junior Legionnaires to the Illinois Fifth Division tournament, which is scheduled to start Friday at Valmeyer. Storms moved through the St. Louis area Wednesday evening and only two innings were played in the game.

Alton scored four times in the first inning and had added another in the bottom of the second when the lightning and rains came, putting the game into a long delay. Highland eventually forfeited the game to Alton, allowing Post 126 to advance to the division tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dane Godar had a hit and two RBIs for Alton, while Alex Pilger had a hit and RBI, Reid Murray, Reese Bohlen and Blake Rensing all had hits and both Joe Stephan and Logan Hickman drove in runs. Gavin Ipanis pitched both innings for the junior Legionnaires, allowing only two hits while striking out two.

Alton is set to begin play in the Fifth Division tournament on Friday in Valmeyer, with the final set for Sunday. The winner advances to the Illinois state tournament July 20-23 in Wheaton, and the state champions goes on to the Great Lakes regional tournament July 27-31 in Valparaiso, Ind.

The under-17 team is scheduled to play against Highland on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m at Glik Park in the second place game, where the winner also advances to the under-17 Fifth Division tournament this weekend, also scheduled for Valmeyer.

More like this: