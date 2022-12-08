ALTON - The Alton Tractor Supply store is inviting all the young artists out there to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with an Ornament Craft activity.

On Dec. 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the store will host a craft event where young customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and other colorful extras, while supplies last. The interactive craft provides a fun way for youth to get in the holiday spirit with colorful ornaments in the shape of twinkling lights.

Once complete, each participant can take their free craft home to decorate their Christmas tree.

"We enjoy spending quality time with our customers during the holiday season, particularly with a fun, creative craft for the kids to take home," said Alton store manager, Michael Webb. "Ornament decorating sparks the joy of Christmas and encourages the young members of the Alton community to use their imagination and creative spirit. Whether our young customers use their ornament as a gift for family and friends or hang it on their Christmas tree, we know they will be proud of their festive creation."

In addition to the hands-on activity, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy games and a coloring contest.

The event welcomes customers back into the store to shop, explore and celebrate the holiday season with their families and our team members. The Ornament Craft event will take place on Dec. 17, 2022, at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. Please contact the Alton Tractor Supply store at 618-433-2905 for more details.

