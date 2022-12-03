ALTON — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

A local photographer will be on-site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa's Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

Participating event partners will include:

Pet Photos with Santa On-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet Vet On-site from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

"At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms," said Michael Webb, manager of the Alton Tractor Supply store. "This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones."

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. For more information, please contact Alton Tractor Supply at 618-433-2905.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for homes, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere, and anyway, they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. On September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app, and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. On September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

