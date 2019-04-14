O’FALLON – The Alton High girls’ track team finished fifth with 85.5 points, at the O’Fallon Girls Relays Friday afternoon and evening at O’Fallon Township High.

Alton had a very successful day in the sprints, starting with Jenea Epps’ win in the 100 meters, coming in at 12.43 seconds, while teammate Renee Raglin was third at 12.73 seconds, and the 200 meters, with Epps coming in fourth at 26.67 seconds, and Raglin finishing seventh at 26.83 seconds. Jessica Markel was fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 58.80 seconds, with teammate Kellie Mans sixth at 1:03.87, and Sierra Stahlschmidt was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.06 seconds, with Savannah McMurray coming in sixth at 50.23 seconds.

In the relay races, the team of Epps, Stahlschmidt, Taylor Arnold and Raglin were fourth in the 4x100, their time being 49.69 seconds, and the 4x200 team of

Epps, Arnold, Koran Mason-El and Raglin were fourth at 1:48.38. In the 4x400-meters, the team of Markel, Kellie Mans, Arnold, and McMurray finished sixth at 4:17.45.

In the field events, Arnold was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 15’ 4”, McMurray and Mason-El were fifth and sixth in the triple jump with efforts of 33’ 2” and 32’ 5”, Bria Thurman was third in the shot put, with a throw of 35’ 8”, and Lay’Lhany Davis was eighth in the discus, with a toss of 95’ 11”.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

