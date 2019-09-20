EDWARDSVILLE — President Donald Trump has declared Madison County a major disaster area following the flooding that took place earlier this year and several in Madison County will receive recovery funding. Alton leads the grants with a total of $3.65 million, Granite City will receive $3.391 million, Wood River Levee and Drainage District will receive $1.172 million.

“We appreciate President Trump for being responsive to the state’s request for federal assistance,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Our communities worked tirelessly to ensure public safety and to protect the residents and businesses of the county and it cost us.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the federal government approved the state’s request for assistance in 27 counties, to include Madison County. Fourteen municipalities and agencies in Madison County submitted their damage assessment to Madison County Emergency Management Agency in July totaling $24.8 million.

Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Anthony Falconio said he is thankful to all of the agencies and organizations — federal, county and local — that played a role in the spring’s flood response. The flood declaration was from Feb. 25 to July 3.

“The declaration is obviously great news for our public units of government,” Falconio said.

Falconio said there are steps that local agencies will need to take because there is a short timeframe to get the information returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is asking that potential Public Assistance Program applicants begin to document their damages and costs.

Local governments will have 30 days to submit the proper documentation for funding.

Under the public assistance program, FEMA awards grants to assist state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations with the response to and recovery from disasters. Under the guidelines of the program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The program can provide funding for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure. The program also encourages protection from future damage by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The state of Illinois will work with FEMA to manage the program and administer the funding.

The overall damage assessment in Madison County includes costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, road/bridge systems, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utility systems, parks and recreation and other. The total is:

· America’s Central Port — $11.25 million

· Alton — $3.65 million

· Choteau Township — $4,300

· East Alton — $8,684

· Godfrey — $13,195

· Granite City — $3.391 million

· Madison — $1.529 million

· Madison County EMA —$22,422

· Madison County Highway — $72,581

· Madison County Sheriff’s Department — $63,421

· Metro East Sanitary District — $2.791 million

· Special Services Area No. 1 — $569,323

· Venice — $275,600

· Wood River Drainage and Levee District — $1.172 million

“While this declaration will bring much-needed relief to our local units of government, our hope for individual assistance is still on the table,” Falconio said. “With this flood,

