ALTON/GODFREY - The Alton and Godfrey mayors have agreed to make the "Light Up Tribute" for both Alton and Godfrey on Thursday night.

The tribute will be a porch light display once it becomes dark on Thursday night in the Godfrey and Alton communities for essential workers, such as first responders, grocery workers, medical workers and transportation/delivery workers.

A Godfrey resident and good friend of Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick came up with the Light Up Tribute idea for essential workers and the mayor organized it.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker spoke with Mayor McCormick on Tuesday to ask if the City of Alton could join with the Village of Godfrey in its tribute to salute essential workers.

"These are difficult times, said Mayor Walker, and what better way to show our first responders, medical, postal, delivery and transportation workers that are front and center in keeping our communities going, that we appreciate them."

"Please join me on April 2 as we come together as a community for this 'small sign of appreciation' we can do as a group to show those who serve us, our gratitude for all they do for us," Mayor McCormick said.

