ALTON — Alton Little Theater embraced an unusual role on Sept. 10, 2024, welcoming the National Crisis Response Canines program for an afternoon of life-saving drills and exercises.

Actors Lee and Michael Cox, Lief Anderson, Gail Drillinger, and Randy Manning collaborated with trainers and their dogs to simulate crisis situations. The local fire department chief was also in attendance to observe the exercises.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Alton Little Theater was thrilled to be chosen to help with this wonderful national program," a representative from the theater stated. The event aimed to enhance the skills of crisis response canines and their handlers, providing realistic scenarios for training.

The participation of the actors added an element of authenticity to the exercises, as they portrayed individuals in distress, aiding the dogs in their training to respond to real-life emergencies.

The initiative underscores the theater's commitment to community involvement and support for national programs, marking a unique and impactful day for both the actors and the crisis response teams.

More like this: