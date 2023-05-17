ALTON - A 17-year-old Alton male has been charged with a count of Aggravated Battery With A Firearm in regard to the shooting incident that occurred at 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2600 block of Maxey Street in Alton.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case today and issued the following charges against the suspect: Jaylen T. Elliott, 17 years old, of Alton-Count I: Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

The arrest warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Maher and the bond was set at $250,000.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today that Elliott remains in custody at this time.