ALTON - The Alton Symphony Orchestra performed their April 29th concert titled “An Evening with the Masters” featuring works written by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Modest Mussorgsky (Tushmalov) in Hatheway Hall at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Orchestra President, Jessica Poddig, said after the concert, “It was a good night of music and the audience was great too. We’ve been performing for the Alton area community for over 75 years and it’s still a lot of fun."

Jessica went on to say, “ Our conductor is Wm. Shane Williams. We (55 members) are very lucky to have someone of his talent and dedication to our Orchestra.”

The next Alton Symphony Orchestra event will be their annual Trivia night on Saturday night, May 13th, (doors open at 6 p.m.), at the Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton.

For more information about future concerts, fundraising, musicians, auditions and more go to altonsymphonyorchestra.org.

More photos at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Symphony-Orchestra

