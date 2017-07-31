ALTON - Five students from the Alton chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America recently came home with multiple gold medals from National FCCLA Convention in Nashville, Tenn.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Alton students joined a group of 7,900 students in Nashville, Tenn., from 49 states, and also Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for the convention.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton came back home with several medals. Emma Ernst received a gold medal for Chapter in Review Display. Malliyah Jones received a gold medal for Job Interview. Klaudia Wooldridge, Anna Gentlin, and Claire Gorman received a gold medal for their Leadership Skills in Action project for feeding the homeless.

Along with attending workshops, meetings, and networking activities, each student competed with a service learning project that they had completed during the 2017 school year and previously won state competition so that they were representing Illinois at the national level.

The Alton FCCLA also received recognition for being the largest chapter in Illinois.

More like this:

Lauren Jackson Embraces Teaching Dream As Autism Specialist In O’Fallon School District 90
6 days ago
Ninian Edwards Chapter Leaders Attend Major DAR Event in Washington
Jun 30, 2025
SIUE Police Department Wins Lexipol’s Gold Award for Fifth Year in a Row
Jul 6, 2025
Alton Marine Rises To The Ranks Of Warrant Officer: Career Shaped By Service, Sacrifice — and Riverbend Roots
Jul 4, 2025
BESt Healthcare Summer Program Spotlights Careers In Dentistry For 30 High School Students
3 days ago

 