ALTON - MathCON 2022 is proud to announce that Blake Schaper, Freshmen Homeschool Student of Alton has qualified as a MathCON 2022 Finalist. Blake is the son of Tyler & Christy Schaper.

MathCON Finalists are those students who score in the top 96% percentile or above of mathematics students nationally. This is the third time Blake Schaper has attempted qualification to MathCON but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he was unable to attend in 2020. Blake's first qualification was in 2019 as a middle school student.

MathCON is a nonprofit national mathematics organization recognized for its annual student math competition for students in grades 4-12, with more than 200,000 participants since 2008. It is an innovative Mathematics platform, including a competition series developed to enhance mathematics education. Our vision is to build a collaborative mathematics community for students and educators to enhance and support STEM education in the United States.

MathCON will be held April 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago Illinois where students will compete in a MathCON Finals Competition and compete for the National Title.

For More information about the annual MathCON competion : MATHCON – National Student Math Competition

