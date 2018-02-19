ALTON - At about 6 p.m. Central time Monday, Alton received word from The Small Business Revolution - Main Street Facebook page that it remains in first place in the hunt for the $500,000 winner.

This was the statement by Small Business Revolution: “The standings may be the same, but it’s a virtual dead heat at the top. Keep those votes rolling in - a lot could change with 24 hours left on the clock."

Alton remains perched at the top, followed by Bastrop, Texas, Amesbury, Mass., Siloam Springs, Ark., and Martinez, Calif.

#MyAlton is part of the Small Business Revolution series competition that has selected the top five towns in the running of season three of the series to battle for the top position. Each year https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-three, the series invests as much as $500,000 into a community and as many as six small businesses within it. That investment goes toward both marketing and business development.

Alton Regional Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President/CEO Brett Stawar said at this point it’s even much more than a large amount of money to businesses.

“The money would be great - the $500,000 - to be divided among six businesses,” Stawar said. “They will start interviewing in the community that wins after the announcement. This is has shown great pride in this community. We need people to continue to vote over the next 24 hours.”

Votes can be cast once a day per email address at https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-three and voting will continue through 8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker also encouraged people to vote through the day Tuesday. He said at this point, every vote counts.

