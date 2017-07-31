ALTON – Alton Steel, Inc. announced Monday a big expansion with installation of bar-in-coil capability.

The board of directors has approved the installation of bar-in-coil capability at the Alton facility, a release from Alton Steel said.

This $4.75 million expansion complements the current offering of hot-rolled, cut-to-length SBQ bars and boosts support for customers in the cold drawn steel bar industry, as well as other manufacturers who use coiled bar as raw material.

Installation of the Garrett coiler will provide customers a wide size range of coiled bar, from 0.750” through 1.812” diameter, with coil weights of approximately 5,000 pounds.

James Hrusovsky, President and CEO, said, “We are excited about this opportunity to expand our operations and thankful to the Board for their investment and commitment in Alton Steel, Inc. and its employees.”

The coiler will be installed adjacent to the existing rolling mill without impact to ongoing production. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

“For the American Steelworkers, this is good news,” said Terry Wooden, president of the Local 3643 United Steelworkers. “I think it bodes very well for the employees and shows a commitment by the company to Alton Steel and I think it will help ensure its longevity by putting in an expansion product line.

"It will get us into markets we are not currently in and this is literally the first capital improvement for a new product line put in this steel facility since 1994. There have been capital improvements over the years put into the facility but not to add a new product line.”

Wooden said he sees things improving in the steel industry and this is just another solid sign.

“I think we have turned the corner and things are getting better and improving,” he said.

About Alton Steel, Inc.:

Alton Steel consists of approximately 300 employees. ASI distributes steel throughout the United States. For more information about Alton Steel, visit http://www.altonsteel.com.

