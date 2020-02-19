ALTON – The Alton Square Mall announced today the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the Mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The Mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

The event will be held at the Alton Square Mall on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in support of: Alton Museum of History and Art, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Riverbend, Community Hope Center, Girl Scout Troop 77, IMPACT CIL, Manifested Mercy, Senior Services Plus, Inc., The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The Salvation Army, TreeHouse Wildlife Center and Working Towards a Cure.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about all the local organizations that are doing great work right here in Alton. We are excited to have so many organizations represented this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for the spring season while supporting a great cause!” said Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group, owners of the Mall.

About Color for a Cause

Color for a Cause raises funds and awareness for local organizations during a fun night out at the Mall. Hosted by the Mall and run by Hull Property Group, a retail real estate company specializing in enclosed shopping malls, Color for a Cause is a live mural coloring contest and shopping event. The event is hosted at no cost to participating organizations as a community-based marketing initiative that brings people together in support of our area. For more information visit wecolorforacause.com.

