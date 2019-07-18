Alton Square Mall Hosts Summer Showcase Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Square Mall hosted the Summer Showcase on Thursday from 2 p.m until 5 p.m. Alton Summer Showcase featured local food, entertainment, recreation, health information and more. Local businesses were showcased all the great things right here in the community. Businesses had giveaways, samples, games, and demonstrations. Article continues after sponsor message There were 47 participating businesses. The categories were Arts & Entertainment, Business & Services, Clubs & Organizations, Fitness, Sports & Recreation, Food & Restaurants, Health, and Retail. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending