Alton Square Mall Hosts Summer Showcase
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Alton Square Mall hosted the Summer Showcase on Thursday from 2 p.m until 5 p.m.
Alton Summer Showcase featured local food, entertainment, recreation, health information and more. Local businesses were showcased all the great things right here in the community. Businesses had giveaways, samples, games, and demonstrations.
There were 47 participating businesses.
The categories were Arts & Entertainment, Business & Services, Clubs & Organizations, Fitness, Sports & Recreation, Food & Restaurants, Health, and Retail.