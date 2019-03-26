EDWARDSVILLE – Alton senior track sprinter Jeanea Epps enjoyed some good performances in her races during an informal triangular meet with O’Fallon and Southwestern Illinois Relays at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center, and she feels ready to go for the new season.

“I felt very good,” Epps said about her performances in a post-meet interview. “I knew it was going to be a cold meet, and I knew it was our first outdoor meet of the season, so we had to come out strong. I’m just looking to set a good example for our underclassmen, being a senior this year. And I felt like I did that today.”

As a captain, it’s up to Epps to set the table for the other members of the team, and it’s a job she takes seriously.

“I want to make sure that once I leave, everyone is prepared, and they feel like that they can become leaders for the next groups to come,” Epps said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Epps is a short sprinter, running both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, along with being a key component of the Redbirds’ 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams.

“We have to make sure we get our good handoffs, our good block starts,” Epps said, “to make sure we can compete with everyone else.”

Epps feels very optimistic about enjoying success for herself and her teammates in the 2019 season.

“Yes, sir, I am,” Epps said very enthusiastically. “We have very big goals set for this season. I want to see us in Charleston (for the IHSA state meet) taking some medals and trophies home.”

And doing well at the state meet this May at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium is very important to Epps, who has some great ambitions for the team.

“This season, I want to be on the podium for every event,” Epps said, “I want to see Alton on the map, for sure.”

More like this: