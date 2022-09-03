ALTON - The pictures above might not look like much, just a couple of big patches of rough dirt. But in a week's time, these pits will be flooded to make two perfect mud volleyball courts for hundreds of people to enjoy.

That's right, for the first time ever the Alton Sports Tap will be hosting a mud volleyball tournament during the Alton Expo. There have been other mud volleyball tournaments played at the Expo in the past, but this one will be special.

The tournament will feature 32 teams in a double-elimination style format on September 10 and 11. Games will be played each day beginning at 11 a.m.

The Alton Expo, which is being hosted at the riverfront doesn't typically have volleyball courts. Sports Tap has been working with the City of Alton as well as the amphitheater commission and just had these two courts dug within the last couple of months. They are located right by the marina and are not too far from the water.

Article continues after sponsor message

There aren't typically mud volleyball courts found along Alton's riverfront.

Sports Tap has also called upon the Alton Fire Department who will be the ones pumping water onto the courts to get them as muddy as possible.

Owner of Alton Sports Tap Dan King is looking forward to the event. "It should be a great turnout," he said.

Out of the 32 teams needed for a full field, they currently have right under 20 teams signed up. That means there is still plenty of time to sign up. Fees are $300 per team and that includes t-shirts for all participants and at least two matches. Anyone interested in signing up a team can do so here.

There will be food and drinks from the multiple vendors at the Expo, live music, games, and so much more. So, come on out and enjoy some mud volleyball.

More like this: