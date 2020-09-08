ALTON - Alton Sports Tap Owner Rick Eveans has been committed to all the safety precautions with COVID-19 since the pandemic hit back in March. Eveans emphasizes everything from masks for all servers, to social distancing with tables and incessant sanitation processes. He and many other area restaurants/bars are dissatisfied with Gov. JB Pritzker’s recent decision to limit inside dining and bar attendance.

Eveans and many others do not understand the ruling if masks, social distancing, and proper sanitation efforts are employed each day.

Alton Sports Tap is located at 3812 College Ave. in Alton. Eveans said he has consulted in-depth with an attorney and doesn’t believe Gov. Pritzker has a leg to stand on with his COVID-19 Pandemic ruling for Region 4 in the Restore Illinois program. Eveans said the first 30-day emergency COVID-19 order in Illinois was put in then extended and again extended. He said the language in the new mitigation rules features the words "may and should" and the attorney said based on this language they really don’t have any legal ground to enforce their decisions.

Alton Sports Tap has planned ahead and has an extensive outside dining area to accommodate customers, along with curbside service.

“I called an attorney and wanted to know my rights,” Eveans said.

The Sports Tap owner said he is attempting to satisfy the health department standards with the masks, social distancing of tables, and constant sanitation efforts.

“We are trying to be socially responsible,” he said with Alton Sports Tap’s practices with the COVID-19 Pandemic. "We are cleaning in between tables of people being served and closing at 11 p.m. I think there are a bunch of restaurant and bar owners in the area trying to do everything they can to be socially responsible.

"It feels the governor is trying to shut or bankrupt me and a lot of other people. There is nothing I have seen that shows through contact tracing that bars and restaurants are causing COVID-19 to spread. Why are stores like Wal-Mart able to keep conducting their business as usual? It just seems very unfair.”

Eveans urged people to visit his business. He said for curbside delivery, contact (618) 465-2539.

Also Visit the Sports Tap website: http://www.altonsportstap.com/

