ALTON - On Saturday, October 22nd, the Alton Sports Tap men's fast-pitch softball team will be inducted into the Illinois ASA Softball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will feature many individuals and teams and begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Hotel and Convention Center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a happy hour, dinner will be served at 5:30, and the ceremony will follow.

Below are the team's accomplishments at the State, Midwest Regional, and National levels:

1982

- Illinois ASA Class “A” State Champions

- ASA Class “A” Midwest Regional Champions (Terre Haute, Indiana)

- Participated in the Class “A” Nationals (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

1983

- Required to play in the ASA “AA” Classification

- Placed 4th at the Illinois ASA Class “AA” State Tournament

1984

- Placed 2nd at the Illinois ASA Class “AA” State Tournament

- Placed 5th at the ASA Class “AA” Midwest Regional (Bloomington, Illinois)

1985

- Placed 2nd at the ISC Missouri State Tournament

1987

- Placed 2nd at the ISC Missouri State Tournament

1989

- Re-Classified to Class “A” in 1989

- Placed 4th at the Illinois ASA Class “A” State Tournament

- Placed 3rd at the ASA Class “A” Midwest Regional (Belleville, Illinois)

- Participated in the ASA Class “A” Nationals (Highland, Indiana)

1990

- Placed 2nd at the Illinois ASA Class “A” State Tournament

- Placed 3rd at the ASA Class “A” Midwest Regional (Kokomo, Indiana)

The team is being inducted based on its "longevity, its many successes, and the many good ball players that played on those teams."

All former players are invited to the induction ceremony. If interested in attending players are encouraged to contact Dan Wiedman at (618) 365-5554 for more information.

Below is a list of players and coaches throughout the years:

Coaches: Don Diserens Drexel Harvey Charlie Hicks Gary Smith Marion Paul Bat Boy: Scotty Hicks Pitchers: Steve Gibson Rich Carrell Steve Mitchell Mike Scoggins Pete Kulenkamp Ron Thouvenin Dave Claytor Joe Powell Matt Hodge Catchers: Jeff Ebbeler Allen Johnson Mark Bateman Mike Watts Infielders: Tommy Coles Danny Wiedman Dave Pitts Dean Pitts Gary Hosford Jimmy Trump Gary Godar Terry Peek Terry Tiller Roy Kulenkamp Roger Carroll Mike Godar Steven Godar Outfield: Mike Maher Jerry Hack Gary Hagen Rick Shewcraft Mark Burris Dave Stewart Ed Schuetz Mike Arbuthnot Mitch Scroggins Jimmy Scroggins Ryan Scroggins Others: Bobby Aszman Dale Shelton Matt Ebbeler Mike Kuhn Clay Carrell Steve Stewart Rich Hampton Keith Ward

