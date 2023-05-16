ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has provided an update on the shooting that occurred in Alton on Tuesday afternoon.

This was his updated report: "At 2:59 p.m. on May 16, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of a gunshot being fired in the 2600 block of Maxey Street, Alton, Illinois.

"Officers responded and located one male subject who had been shot. The male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later to a St. Louis area hospital for additional medical care. His injuries are non-life threatening.

"While at the scene, an armed suspect was encountered. Officers showed great restraint in safely taking the suspect into custody. Physical evidence related to the shooting was recovered. The suspect is currently in custody at the Alton City Jail."

Ford continued and said the Alton Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown simply out of an abundance of caution until officers could determine the area was safe.

"There was never any active threat to the school, students, or staff," he said.

"The investigation is still ongoing but this incident has been determined not to be a random act."

Officers from the East Alton Police Department and Bethalto Police Department assisted Alton officers in securing the scene. Their assistance is greatly appreciated.

