ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures – Mar. 28, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

Surface restoration work should start soon on 6th Street and is progressing on 7th Street. Alby Street is closed from 6th Street north to 11th Street, with the intersection of 9th Street open north to Schwegel’s parking lot. 8th Street east of Alby is closed to Easton Street, with the closure to George Street upcoming. Access to Schwegel’s Market parking lot is from the south currently via 9th Street. Please drive cautiously. 10th Street. between Alby and Easton Street is two-way traffic only temporarily. East of Easton Street is still only one-way traffic in a westward direction.

Turner Tract Area:

Danforth Street pavement restoration will be starting soon. The alley south of McKinley east of Lincoln is back open to traffic, with pavement restoration beginning soon. Douglas Street, between State and Lincoln Streets is open, with pavement restoration being completed this week, weather permitting. Please drive carefully. The alley between McPherson and Douglas is closed west of Lincoln St., with the intersection also closed at Lincoln

Article continues after sponsor message

Shields Valley Area:

The west end of Greenwood Street is closed with pavement restoration starting soon, weather permitting. The intersection of Chamberlin/Walker Streets is closed. Joesting Avenue is open to traffic, with pavement restoration starting soon, weather permitting.

Background:

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy

combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety:

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

More like this: