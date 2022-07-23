HARRISBURG - The Aviston Express scored two runs each in the first, fifth and sixth innings while holding Alton Post 126 to two hits to defeat the Legionnaires 6-0 in the opener of the Illinois American Legion Fifth Division tournament Friday evening at Jay Thompson Field in Harrisburg.

The loss relegates Alton to the losers bracket of the tournament, where they now must win four games in a row to claim the championship and advance to next week's Illinois state tournament in Aviston.

Athmer held Post 126 in check while pitching a complete game shutout, walking only one and striking out 10 in a magnificent performance.

Ian Heflin and Ashton Schepers had the only hits in the game for Alton, while Andrew Wieneke pitched well for Alton, allowing the six runs, two earned, on six hits, walking two and fanning four in five-and-one-third-innings. Schepers pitched the last two-thirds of the sixth inning, walking one. The Legionnaires committed two errors in the field, which led to four unearned runs.

The Legionnaires play in the losers bracket against the loser of Friday's second game, either Harrisburg or Murphysboro, Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the bracket final at 7 p.m. against the loser of the winners bracket final against the Express or the Harrisburg-Murphysboro winner. The finals are set for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., if necessary.

The division winner advances to the state tournament July 27-31 in Aviston, with the state champion playing in the Great Lakes regional tournament Aug. 3-7 in Midland, Mich., with the regional winner moving on to the Legion World Series Aug. 11-17 in Shelby, N.C.

Barrington Scores Three Times In Top Of Seventh, Holds Alton To Three Hits In 4-1 Win In Danville Tournament, Legionnaires Lose Three In A Row

DANVILLE - Barrington Post 180 tied the game with a run in the fourth, then scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team 4-1 in the second game of the day for the Legionnaires in the season-ending tournament being played in Danville.

It was the third loss in a row for Alton, who won their first game of the tournament Friday afternoon over the host Danville team, then lost to Harrisburg Friday evening before losing to Champaign on Saturday afternoon and to Barrington on Saturday evening.

Alton again jumped in front with a run in the home half of the first to go up 1-0, but Barrington tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth. It stayed that way until the top of the seventh, where Barrington scored three times in the inning to take the 4-1 win over the Legionnaires.

Max Ontis, Braden Arview and Tyler Robinson had the only three hits for Alton, while drawing 13 walks from Barrington pitching, but stranded 14 runners on base. Seth Slayden pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits, none earned, while walking none and striking out two. The Legionnaires also committed five errors in the field.

Alton Post 126 Loses 6-1, 8-5 Leads, Champaign Rallies With Five In Top Of Fifth To Defeat Legionnaires 10-8 In Danville Tournament

DANVILLE - Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team lost both a 6-1, then an 8-5 lead as Champaign scored five times in the top of the fifth to defeat the Legionnaires 10-8 in a tournament in Danville.

It was the first of two games that Alton played in the regular season-ending tournament as the Legionnaires prepare for this coming week's District 22 tournament that begins the postseason campaign.

Post 126 scored once in the bottom of the first inning before Champaign tied it in the top of the second to make the score 1-1. Alton then scored three times in the bottom of the second and twice more in the home half of the third to go ahead 6-1 before Champaign scored four runs in the top of the fourth to come within 6-5. Alton scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth before Champaign came up with five more runs in the top of the fifth, holding the Legionnaires scoreless in the bottom of the fifth to take the win in the five-inning contest.

Ashton Schepers hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs of the game, while Nick Rayfield had a hit and two RBIs, Ian Heflin came up with a hit and RBI, Andrew Wieneke had a hit and Logan Bogard drove in a run. The Legionnaires had four hits and were walked six times.

Max Ontis started on the mound and allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out two. Luke Parmentier also allowed five runs, three earned, on three hits, walking two and Lucas Moore allowed only one hit on the mound.

