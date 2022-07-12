ALTON - The Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. will host its biennial cotillion on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 5:00 PM at the Premier Best Western Hotel in Alton, IL. This year's theme, “Jewels of Distinction,” embodies all the 2022 debutantes. The 2022 Jewels Court consists of debutantes E’Niya Fields, Kyla Gerhardt, Kaliyah Newby, A’myiah Pittman, and Anya Robinson.

In preparation for the ball, their former formal debut to society, each debutante has participated in educational opportunities related to adequate financial self-esteem and self-preparedness. They showcase their talents through music and art in a luncheon on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Most importantly, each debutante has been allowed to give back to the community through hours of community service. The cotillion is the cumulating event that follows the community service to celebrate each of them as they are formally introduced to society tickets are available for advanced purchase only by contacting Eva Perkins at 618-604-2141 on or before July 15th, 2022.

