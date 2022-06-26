BREESE - Eli Lawrence maintained his hot bat with two hits and two RBIs, while Drake Champlin hit a solo home run as Alton Post 126's junior American Legion baseball team scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 11-6 win over the Breese Mater Dei Catholic High School summer team in a tournament being played in Breese on Saturday morning.

It was the second straight win in the tournament for the junior Legionnaires, who have now won four of their last six games at the busiest part of the team's schedule continuing through Thursday.

Post 126 put up its five-run first to take a lead they would never relinquish, with the Knights scoring twice in the home half of the third to cut the lead to 5-2.

Alton pushed across a single run in the top of the fourth, but Mater Dei scored three times in the home half to cut the lead to 6-5.

The junior Legionnaires then scored three more times in the sixth and twice in the seventh, to the Knights' single run in the bottom of the sixth, making the 11-6 final.

To go along with Lawrence's two-hit, two-RBI day, Champlin's homer was one of two hits on the day for him to go with his only RBI. At the same time, Dillan Cowan also had a two-hit, one RBI day, Logan Bogard and Devon Barboza had two hits each, Dillon Gerner had a hit and three RBIs, a bases-clearing double, and both Reece Girth and Camden Siebert had a hit and RBI apiece.

Gerber started on the mound and struck out three, while William Frasier, Jr. fanned two. Nick Parker went one inning to gain the win for Alton.

The junior Legionnaires meet the Piasa Southwestern High junior summer team Monday afternoon at Southwestern in a 5:30 p.m. start, then play at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against the Bethalto B team Wednesday evening in a game that starts at 5:30 p.m., then plays on the road at Trenton at Pete Schumacher Field Thursday night at 7 p.m. Alton then plays Bethalto's teams at the Bethalto Sports Complex July 2 in a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

