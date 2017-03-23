Alton Schools host "Stringsation!" at AHS Gym Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – The annual Alton Schools District Orchestra Festival “Stringsation!” is set for 7 Thursday night at AHS Gym. Laura Plummer, the Alton High School orchestra director and coordinator for the entire district said the concert will feature over 350 orchestra students, grades 4 through 12 in the Alton School District. The concert even with all 350 kids, only lasts about 45 minutes. Performing ensembles will be: All-District 4th and 5th Grade Orchestra 5th Grade Honors Orchestra Article continues after sponsor message Alton M.S. 6th Grade Orchestra Alton M.S. 7th and 8th Grade Orchestra Alton H.S. Concert and Symphonic Orchestra and a Grand Finale with all 350+ kids playing Ode to Joy. “It does showcase all of the kids in our orchestra program,” Plummer said. It is a fun night and awesome to see the fourth through high school students together at the end of the concert. We encourage the public to come out and watch.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending