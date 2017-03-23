 ALTON – The annual Alton Schools District Orchestra Festival “Stringsation!” is set for 7 Thursday night at AHS Gym.

Laura Plummer, the Alton High School orchestra director and coordinator for the entire district said the concert will feature over 350 orchestra students, grades 4 through 12 in the Alton School District. The concert even with all 350 kids, only lasts about 45 minutes.

Performing ensembles will be: 

All-District 4th and 5th Grade Orchestra

5th Grade Honors Orchestra

Alton M.S. 6th Grade Orchestra

Alton M.S. 7th and 8th Grade Orchestra

Alton H.S. Concert and Symphonic Orchestra

and a Grand Finale with all 350+ kids playing Ode to Joy.

“It does showcase all of the kids in our orchestra program,” Plummer said. It is a fun night and awesome to see the fourth through high school students together at the end of the concert. We encourage the public to come out and watch.”

