ALTON - The ten schools in Alton Community Unit School District 11 welcomed students today for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Blue skies and a few teary-eyed parents set the scene at Lovejoy Elementary, located at 1043 Tremont Street. Principal John Ducey greeted students at the front doors. One excited second-grader paused to give his dad a fistbump before heading in to find his new classroom.

At Alton Middle School, a line of cars on College Avenue came to a stop as students were ushered across the crosswalk and onto campus. Alton High School was also bustling, with a row of buses at the sidewalk and dozens of upperclassmen pouring in from the parking lot.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re looking forward to a great school year,” Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said.

RiverBender.com wishes all students and teachers a safe, happy year!

More like this: