GODFREY - Alton School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner issued statements on Thursday afternoon about the series of physical altercations that occurred at Alton High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

"Multiple students were involved in these altercations," Baumgartner said. "A significant number of administrators, staff and law enforcement officers responded immediately to restore order. No students were seriously injured and no weapons were involved.

“The events yesterday were absolutely unacceptable. They are senseless and embarrassing for our students, staff, school and community. We are continuing our investigation to identify all students responsible and administer serious school consequences. The motivation behind these events remains unclear, but all of the students involved were known to each other.

"We would like to express that the vast majority of our students at Alton High are respectful, kind, and follow school rules. We deeply regret that these senseless events, caused by a small group of students, disrupted the school environment to such a high degree."

Alton High School canceled classes today and will shift to remote learning tomorrow. Administrators are putting additional safety and security measures in place for next week, Dr. Baumgartner said.

Alton High home football opener is still on for Friday night with fan limitations.

