Alton School District Has Several Teachers, School Board Member, Who Receive Illinois 'Those Who Excel Awards'
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - Alton School District 11 had several recipients to Illinois “Those Who Excel Awards.”
Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner extended a salute to the following winners:
Early Childhood Teacher of the Year:
Kim Engelman - Eunice Smith
Award of Meritorious Service:
Erin Forrester - Lewis and Clark
Vivian Monckton - School Board Member
Kristen Saenz - North Cameron Reynolds-Youngman - AMS
Monckton, a school board member, congratulated the other winners and also did a tribute to the Alton School District 11 volunteers: “The Alton School District is blessed with so many wonderful volunteers - at so many levels - and we all work together - to provide education to our students! Also, we can’t forget our fabulous staff and administrators - we are a team."
More like this: