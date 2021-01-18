Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in | Sign Up

Alton School District Has Several Teachers, School Board Member, Who Receive Illinois 'Those Who Excel Awards'

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
Jan 18, 2021 10:11 AM Jan 18, 2021 10:13 AM Save
Listen to the story

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

https://static.riverbender.com/media/1152113407-Teacher2.jpgALTON - Alton School District 11 had several recipients to Illinois “Those Who Excel Awards.”

Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner extended a salute to the following winners:

Early Childhood Teacher of the Year:

Article continues after sponsor message

Kim Engelman - Eunice Smith

Award of Meritorious Service:

Erin Forrester - Lewis and Clark

Vivian Monckton - School Board Member

Kristen Saenz - North Cameron Reynolds-Youngman - AMS

Monckton, a school board member, congratulated the other winners and also did a tribute to the Alton School District 11 volunteers: “The Alton School District is blessed with so many wonderful volunteers - at so many levels - and we all work together - to provide education to our students! Also, we can’t forget our fabulous staff and administrators - we are a team."

More like this:

The Hayner Public Library District Considering New Building
5 days ago
Webster Elementary School Earns 'Exemplary' Designation: Collinsville Schools Earn Commendable Ratings
5 days ago
Alton High Schooler Jeremiah Harrison Shows Grit and Determination
Oct 17, 2025
Mascoutah Middle School Is One Of Gov. Pritzker's Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Oct 10, 2025
Help Reimagine Alton Schools at Community Workshops
Sep 10, 2025

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.