Alton School District Has Several Teachers, School Board Member, Who Receive Illinois 'Those Who Excel Awards' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton School District 11 had several recipients to Illinois “Those Who Excel Awards.” Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner extended a salute to the following winners: Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Article continues after sponsor message Kim Engelman - Eunice Smith Award of Meritorious Service: Erin Forrester - Lewis and Clark Vivian Monckton - School Board Member Kristen Saenz - North Cameron Reynolds-Youngman - AMS Monckton, a school board member, congratulated the other winners and also did a tribute to the Alton School District 11 volunteers: “The Alton School District is blessed with so many wonderful volunteers - at so many levels - and we all work together - to provide education to our students! Also, we can’t forget our fabulous staff and administrators - we are a team." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending