ALTON - The Alton Godfrey Rotary Club has once again partnered with the Alton School District to support students.

Considering the unique challenges for educators during this pandemic, this year the club focused on enhanced technology to serve high school students, Rene Hart, Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Alton Community Unit School District #11, said.

"Thanks to previous fundraising efforts by club members, a donation was made to the district to provide access to the EdPuzzle Pro program for all teachers at Alton High School. Teachers at Alton High School started using the free version of EdPuzzle in classes this past spring. EdPuzzle is a video platform that allows teachers to create instructional videos that are highly engaging forstudents.

"The EdPuzzle Pro allows teachers to upload more than 20 videos to their account and increase individual storage space to maximize student learning. Teachers can choose from hundreds of premade videos,upload their own videos, and embed questions as a tool to capture student response. Through this platform, teachers are able to view student progress and provide individualized feedback on learning.

Angie Laaker, Science Teacher at Alton High School, said: "It's not just about the videos. It's a great tool because we can create our own recorded lessons using EdPuzzle, where the student has to stop and answer questions within the video lesson before they can move on. We can import videos from any source and use the video source bank, too. Kids are so visual in this generation, so this is very helpful!" This is the sixth year that the club has prioritized a local educational project. Examples of past efforts include the expansion of non-fiction libraries to address Science and Social Studies standards in elementary and middle school, as well as the provision of dry erase boards for handwriting practice in the primary grades. The staff andstudents in the Alton School District sincerely appreciate the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club members for their ongoing dedication to students in our community."

