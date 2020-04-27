ALTON - Alton School District 11 is making appropriate changes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shutdown, which will now extend through May 30, including the cancellation of prom and changes to this year's graduation.

Alton Superintendent Mark Cappel said there will be a graduation in Alton, but right now he didn’t know exactly what it would look like.

“Our graduation was scheduled for May 22 and now I don’t believe we could have anything until late June after Gov. Pritzker’s order,” he said. “We will have it before the next school year starts and before the seniors go off to college. Right now we are in planning mode. Whatever we come up with we will run by Toni Corona with the Madison County Health Department and get her thoughts. We want to have some closure for our seniors.”

The prom events were set for May 16, but now have all been canceled. The plans for virtual learning in the Alton system have been extended.

Each Friday, the Public School Stadium lights are now turned on for a brief period to honor the seniors. Yard signs have also been delivered by district staff for the seniors.

“They have all been great Redbirds,” Cappel said of the senior class of 2020.

