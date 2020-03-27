ALTON - Alton School District 11 Superintendent Mark Cappel beamed with pride this week about the people who have made the food distribution for children possible during the coronavirus pandemic. Students have been taking instruction online during the process.

Starting Thursday, the food distribution days are on Mondays and Thursdays only instead of daily.

“This will allow the district to provide the students with seven days of food instead of five days,” Superintendent Cappel said. “On Mondays, students will be provided with a three-day breakfast/lunch bag followed by a four-day bag on Thursdays each week."

Cappel continued: “We started last Tuesday and we were going out to five schools and we added 14-16 sites. The kids can walk up or the parents can get the food at the distribution sites. We stay at each site for an hour and one bus covers 16 sites. We served 843 on Friday and hope to go up. Our No. 1 priority is keeping the kids safe and No. 2 is continuing with educational activities online and feeding them.”

Cappel said he was extremely thankful for the Illinois Central School Bus Company, Aramark food service and the others who have volunteered the time to carry out the program.

“We have a great partnership with our subcontractors, the volunteers and everybody that has stepped up in a short amount of time to get this in place.”

The school pick-up and neighborhood bus locations will remain the same. This includes from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays at Alton High School, Alton Middle School, East, North and West Elementary and the following neighborhood bus/pick-up locations times:

The school bus deliveries take place each day between 9 and 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at these locations:

Alton Acres Community Center, Alton

Evangelical School Parking Lot, Godfrey

Oakwood Community Center, Alton

Villa Marie Subdivision (Neighborhood Swim Club), Godfrey

Old Milton School Parking Lot (by Maeva’s), Alton

Olin Park (State Street), Alton

Enchanted Village (front of neighborhood), Fosterburg

Springhaven Subdivision (bus at Faith Baptist Church on Humbert), Godfrey.

Neighborhood school bus deliveries are set at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday and Thursdays at:

Boys and Girls Club, Alton

Big Arch Road, Godfrey.

Camelot Subdivision, (front entrance), Godfrey

St. Mary’s School Parking Lot (Milton Road), Alton

Hellrung Park, Alton

Oak Grove Mobile Home Park, Godfrey

Storeyland Subdivision, Godfrey

Central and Tremont, Alton

