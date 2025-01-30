Tiana Gipson

ALTON — Tiana Gipson, a candidate for the Alton School Board, will host a Meet and Greet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the Alton VFW located at 4445 North Alby Street.

Gipson was appointed to the Alton School Board in 2023. She emphasized her commitment to the Alton community, and said: "I am a proud Altonian dedicated to serving the great people of Alton."

She expressed the importance of communication, adaptability, teamwork, and passion in her role as a candidate.

Gipson highlighted her dedication to public service, and said, "The ability to give back to society and serve the people is of the utmost importance to me."

She is particularly focused on the needs and concerns of the constituents in the Second Ward, where she aims to advocate effectively.

In addition to her role on the school board, Gipson works in home health care, specializing in hospice services. She has also been active in community initiatives, including the Juneteenth Celebration and Toys For Tots, among many other community projects.

Gipson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and her desire to continue contributing to the Alton community.

