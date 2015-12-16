ALTON - This past weekend brought in more than $10,000 for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Earlier this week the total funds raised was nearing $40,000 overall, but there is much to go for the goal.

Red Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis encourages residents to give what they can when they see people at the kettles this weekend. He said there is also a need for volunteers.

Gelzinnis said he hopes for some large single donations in the next few days. There was one gift of a Gold Coin at a Wood River Walmart kettle this past weekend, which was a pleasant surprise, he said.

“The donations are really needed,” he said. “We are hoping for another strong weekend ahead of us. If the funds are not made during the campaign, services will suffer and be reduced.”

Lt. Bryan Ellison said this past weekend was a busy one at every location for the Salvation Army this past weekend.

Ellison shared his appreciation, “We can’t thank all of our groups enough that were out ringing the bells for us this weekend. Everyone from our CM High School Student Council Students, to church groups from Bethalto UMC & Lifehouse Community Church, several area Rotary Clubs, and even a very festively costumed team of ringers from the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus helped us make that wonderful weekend total.”

“We are also so appreciative of Mayor Walker, Police Chief Simmons, and the city of Alton employees that manned a special kettle at St. Louis Bread Company from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday,” said Gelzinnis.

A special part of Saturday was sharing a donation of hamburgers from the Ventimiglia family of Tony’s with the volunteer bell ringers over the noon hour, along with bottled water and hot chocolate served from the mobile canteen. The Ellison family was also joined by Red Kettle Mascot "Cocoa," the Greyhound adorned with reindeer antlers.

While Gelzinnis said he is pleased with the campaign results so far, he reminded viewers that a very important nine days still lies ahead.

Gelzinnis said, “In order for us to achieve our $99,000 goal, we are going to need another 300 individuals to commit to doing their part by donating at least 2 hours of their time to cover a shift between now and the campaign’s end on December 24. I am confident that there are some large donations that still could be made by generous residents of the River Bend area, and I guess I am praying that they find their way into one of our kettles.”

He added, “A $5,000 or $10,000 gift would go a long way to helping us achieve our goal and insure that the Alton Corps can continue to provide service to those in the most need in our community as we have for the last 127 years.”

If you would be willing to fill one of those slots or wish to make a “special donation,” you can contact Gelzinnis at 618-465-7764 or you may go on line to register to ring at www.ringbells.org. Donations may also be made to the Alton Corps On-Line Kettle by going to www.onlineredkettle.org/alton.

