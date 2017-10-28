CLASS 7A - ALTON 32, CHICAGO LINCOLN PARK 12

LINCOLN PARK - The Alton Redbirds used three second-half touchdowns from Izeal Terrell, Darrell Smith and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. to break open a close game, and defeat Lincoln Park 32-12 at Lane Stadium in Chicago.

"It was a tense battle, but we came out in the second half, we were able to shut them down offensively," said Redbird coach Eric Dickerson, "and we were able to move the ball and punch it in."

Smith opened the scoring on the game's first possession, a two-yard run with 9:42 left in the first quarter. The Lions scored later in the period to tie the game 6-6, where it stayed until halftime.

Smith scored again in the third, going 16 yards for the touchdown. Lincoln Park tied it again with 2:42 left in the period, but Terrell put Alton ahead for good 1:16 later, going in from two yards out. Smith's third touchdown of the game with 7:18 left in regulation extended the lead to 26-12, and Caldwell iced it on a 22-yard end around with 4:15 to go to seal the win.

It was a historic win for Alton, as it was their second-ever postseason victory, the first since a 28-21 overtime win over Pekin in the Class 6A first round in 1992.

'It's a testament to the kids," Dickerson said, " with all the hard work they put in in the off-season, and in this season.

"Definitely, the seniors have been through some tough times recently," Dickerson also said, "and they've done a great job of turning it around."

The Redbirds, now 6-4 on the year, await their second round opponent, the winner of Saturday evening's game between New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Algonquin Jacobs. The kickoff in New Lenox is set for 6 p.m.

"We'll take the long bus ride home, enjoy the win tomorrow, and we'll take it from there," Dickerson said.

