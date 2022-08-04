EAST ALTON - The Alton Road Runners Club is wrapping up its 25th Annual Summer Running Series this weekend. The club will host its third and final event of the summer which is the 26th Annual 'Dash-n-Glow'.

It's classified as more of a family run with ages 14 and under running a half-mile and ages 15 and over will run a full mile. The cost is $5 for 14U and $10 for 15O.

The race starts at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Wood River High School's track. Packet pick-up and registration is from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

The race will be split up into six age groups: 14 ad under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-49, 40-49, and 50 and over.

Awards and prizes will be distributed after the run. Ribbons for 14 and under and medals for the top three male/female in each age group. T-shirts will be provided for all entrants and is included in the price of the run.

For more information contact East Alton Wood River's Track and Cross Country coach Russ Colona at 618-972-8635.

