US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street. Posted detour routes will be in place starting on July 5th. This closure will last roughly one month to allow for sanitary sewer and water main installation work to be completed. 9th Street and 10th Street will both still be closed from east of Alby Street intersection east to George Street. Please drive carefully in this area.

ALTON – Illinois American Water continues to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer system as well as replace approximately 1,200 feet of water main in Alton.

Justin Kleinschmidt, P.E., of Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc., provided these maps and descriptions of the work that is scheduled to be done.

Starting July 5, 2022, U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street), from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton will be closed for approximately one month barring any unforeseen circumstances and weather. The closures are for employee and contractor safety, so please take care when traveling in these areas.

Marked detours will be placed to safely guide motorists around the closure. Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes, and flaggers in the area. If possible, motorists should avoid the area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones. Please obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

In addition to rehabilitating the sanitary sewer system, Illinois American Water will be investing approximately $1.5 million to replace approximately 1,200 feet of water main. Upgrading the water main will support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.

Illinois American Water is working in collaboration with IDOT and the City of Alton for these closures. For more information about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

The sewer installation work on State Street and Grand Avenue is completed. State Street is open, and Grand Ave and Rodemeyer Street will open next week it is anticipated.The intersection at 10th Street and US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will remain open to facilitate traffic flow in and around Tony’s Restaurant.Only MCT buses will be allowed to access the bus station via 6th Street from Alby Street. All other traffic is prohibited in this area. Access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center parking lot will also be maintained, with access to their parking lot available via 5th Street from the west. Frew’s is accessible from 3rd Street from the east.

