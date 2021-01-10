ALTON - The Alton River Dragons announced the signing of two future Missouri State Bears over the weekend. Kaden Joggerst of O'Fallon, IL, and Parker Johnson of Breese, IL, both right-handed pitchers, will join the River Dragons for 2021.

"We're excited to welcome both Kaden and Parker to Alton this summer. They are both extremely talented and competitive. They both have great arms and will be a big part of our pitching staff in our inaugural season. The fact that they from the area is a bonus. The coaching staff at Missouri State always recruits quality people as well as players, and these two are no different," said River Dragons Head Coach Darrell Handelsman.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Inaugural Alton River Dragons this summer. I'm really looking forward to competing with my teammates and coaches." said Joggerst when asked about joining the River Dragons. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to play this summer with the River Dragons and competing against really good players from across the country."

With the signing of more players to come, the River Dragons are looking for host families to help house the River Dragons players this summer. If you are interested in hosting a River Dragon this summer contact Dallas Martz at dallas@altonbaseball.com or by phone at 618-433-3665. The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021. www.altonbaseball.com www.prospectleague.com

