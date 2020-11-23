ALTON - The Alton River Dragons have added three more to their roster with the signing of Geoff Withers of Cottage Hills, IL, Brandon Hampton of Bethalto, IL, and Brenden Boles of Salem, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited about having these guys join us next summer,” said River Dragons Head Coach Darrell Handelsman on Monday. “All three bring some great pitching experience, and all three are from the area, and that’s always nice to have.”

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.

More like this: