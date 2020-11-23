ALTON - The Alton River Dragons have added three more to their roster with the signing of Geoff Withers of Cottage Hills, IL, Brandon Hampton of Bethalto, IL, and Brenden Boles of Salem, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited about having these guys join us next summer,” said River Dragons Head Coach Darrell Handelsman on Monday. “All three bring some great pitching experience, and all three are from the area, and that’s always nice to have.”

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.

More like this:

Alton River Dragons Close Out Regular Season With 25 Wins
Aug 4, 2025
Franchise Record With Four Home Runs: Dragons Power To 18-13 Win Over Thrillbillies
Jul 29, 2025
River Dragons' Eddie King Drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates  
Jul 15, 2025
River Dragons' Preston Wright Powers River Alton Team To Sweep
Jul 14, 2025
Alton River Dragons Split Doubleheader Against Normal CornBelters
Jun 25, 2025

 